Commercial fire reported near the Train Depot in Culpeper; police ask public to avoid area

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The Brief Culpeper police said first responders are on scene of an active commercial fire near the Depot. Police asked people to avoid the area while crews respond. Additional details about the fire were not immediately released.



First responders are on scene of an active commercial fire in the area of the Train Depot in Culpeper, police said.

What we know:

Culpeper police said first responders are on scene with an active commercial fire in the area of the Depot.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while crews respond.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what building or business is involved.

No information was immediately available about injuries, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

What's next:

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area near the Depot while emergency crews remain on scene.