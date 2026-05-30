Man stabbed at Montgomery County apartment complex; suspect not in custody

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The Brief Montgomery County police responded to a reported stabbing at the Tanglewood apartments. Police said a 35-year-old man was stabbed after an altercation with someone he knew. The suspect is not in custody, according to preliminary information from police.



A 35-year-old man was stabbed Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Montgomery County, according to police.

What we know:

Montgomery County Department of Police said 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:02 a.m. for a reported stabbing at the Tanglewood apartments.

The stabbing was reported in the 9000 block of Manchester Road.

Police said preliminary information indicates a 35-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation with someone he knew.

What we don't know:

Police said the suspect is not in custody.

No additional information about the suspect was immediately released.

Officials have not released details about the victim’s condition.

What's next:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was evaluating and treating the victim, police said.