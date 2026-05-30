Man stabbed at Montgomery County apartment complex; suspect not in custody
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 35-year-old man was stabbed Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Montgomery County, according to police.
What we know:
Montgomery County Department of Police said 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:02 a.m. for a reported stabbing at the Tanglewood apartments.
The stabbing was reported in the 9000 block of Manchester Road.
Police said preliminary information indicates a 35-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation with someone he knew.
What we don't know:
Police said the suspect is not in custody.
No additional information about the suspect was immediately released.
Officials have not released details about the victim’s condition.
What's next:
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was evaluating and treating the victim, police said.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.