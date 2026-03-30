Trump says military building 'massive complex' beneath new White House ballroom

The Brief Trump said the military is building a "massive complex" beneath the new White House ballroom. He described the project as ahead of schedule with bullet‑resistant glass and drone defenses. He said a deal with Iran is possible but warned of major strikes if talks fail.



President Donald Trump said Sunday that the U.S. military is constructing a "massive complex" beneath the new White House ballroom that’s being built on the former East Wing site.

Rendering of the new White House ballroom shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on March 5, 2026. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)

Trump said the ballroom will serve as a protective cover for the secure facility below and added that its windows will be made of thick, bullet‑resistant glass. He described the project as ahead of schedule and designed to guard against threats, including drones.

"It's also capable of handling the inauguration," Trump said. "We have all bulletproof glass. We have drone-proof roofs, ceilings, everything's drone proof and bulletproof. And unfortunately, we're living in an age where that's a good thing."

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During a roughly 20‑minute conversation aboard Air Force One, Trump showed new renderings of the ballroom, explaining that the structure mirrors the White House in height, style and materials, including Corinthian columns.

He also noted exterior changes to the original design including removing the stairs on the south side and adding a new porch that will overlook major monuments.

Rendering of the new White House ballroom shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on March 5, 2026. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)

The 90,000‑square‑foot ballroom would be nearly twice the size of the White House and is designed to hold about 1,000 people. Trump has said the project will cost roughly $400 million and will be funded entirely through private donations.

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"It pays total homage to the White House, which is, I think, very important," he said.

Trump also addressed the conflict with Iran, saying he believes a deal is possible but cautioned that an agreement is not guaranteed. On Monday, he warned that Iran’s energy infrastructure and other critical facilities could face widespread destruction if a settlement to end the war is not reached "shortly."

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Rendering of the new White House ballroom shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on March 5, 2026. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)