Trump, VIPs participate in 'Saving College Sports Roundtable' at White House

The Brief The White House hosted a ‘Saving College Sports Roundtable’ on Friday. Participants included big-name coaches, elected officials, commissioners, and more. The president pledged to sign a new executive order, while lawmakers said they'd work to pass legislation.



On the agenda at the White House Friday: tackling problems in college sports.

What we know:

President Trump hosted a "Saving College Sports Roundtable," which included former coaches like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, as well as dozens of elected officials, commissioners, athletic directors, and more. The group discussed problems that they believe have been created – in part – by name, image, and likeness (NIL) payments that are now allowed to be made to student athletes.

Ultimately, Trump said he’ll be coming out with another executive order addressing some of the issues. He previously signed one last July, but said this one will be more comprehensive.

Also, the group pledged to continue working on what’s called the SCORE Act, legislation currently moving through the House that aims to help stabilize the NIL marketplace.

What they're saying:

"We’re gathered today to discuss an important threat to the integrity and culture of college sports – the inability to set rules on eligibility, transfers, name, image and likeness, and more," Trump said early in the meeting. "Much more than that."

Saban later added, "I think we need to come up with a system … to allow student athletes in all sports, including women’s and Olympic sports, to enhance their quality of life while going to college, but still provide opportunity to advance themselves beyond their athletic career."

The other side:

No student athletes were included in Friday's roundtable, although participants said that they will be involved in the process moving forward.