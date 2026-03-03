Virginia AG Jay Jones faces questions on schools and ICE cooperation

The Brief Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones began his term by challenging Trump administration policies and reviewing positions taken by his predecessor, including withdrawing a brief in a Title IX case involving Fairfax County schools. On school gender identity policies, Jones says his focus is enforcing current law and avoiding politicizing students, while pushing back against what he calls federal overreach. Jones is also reviewing guidance on ICE cooperation, saying localities should set policies that balance public safety and community trust, though updated statewide guidance has not yet been issued.



Newly elected Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones started working on day one, pushing back against the Trump administration and securing settlements for the commonwealth’s consumers. But some of his positions on major issues remain unclear.

The backstory:

Attorney General Jay Jones won his election in November by nearly seven points, a decisive victory after overcoming controversy during the campaign.

His win over incumbent Republican Jason Miyares was eight times the margin of Miyares’ victory over his Democratic challenger in 2021.

Voters elected him on a platform of change.

Jay Jones on schools and gender identity

His office is responsible for defending the commonwealth, enforcing its laws, protecting consumers and filing briefs in major court cases.

One such case is the Fairfax County School Board’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over federal funding restrictions.

The Department of Education accused FCPS of violating Title IX by implementing a policy allowing students to use facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

Jones withdrew a brief that Miyares submitted in the case, which is pending before a federal appeals court.

"I think one of the hallmarks of Virginia is that we have our independently elected school boards, and that they take input from parents, teachers, students on down the line, and we just want to be there to support, to interpret the law and enforce the law that’s on the books," said Jones to FOX 5's Katie Barlow.

Jones says when it comes to schools and gender identity, he's focused on "students having a high-quality education." He declined to weigh in on the FCPS case.

"My job is to enforce the laws that are on the books, and we’ll continue to do that. And if the law has changed, in the infinite wisdom of the General Assembly, we’ll certainly do that too. But right now, we’re focused on pushing back against federal overreach," said Jones. "We’re not going to politicize our students."

Jay Jones on ICE cooperation

On day one, Jones announced he was reviewing Miyares’ opinion that law enforcement could honor ICE detainers and cooperate with federal immigration officials, and that he would develop "clear guidance" balancing public safety and trust between communities and law enforcement.

It has been five weeks, and statewide guidance is not yet clear.

"The law on that is that they’re pursuing the policies for their communities to keep them as safe as humanly possible. Governor Spanberger has rescinded the executive order that Governor Youngkin put forth that mandated cooperation. And right now, those localities are in charge of their communities and their policies, and we support law enforcement, state and local, to do their jobs, which is to keep our communities safe," said Jones.