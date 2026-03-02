Suspect killed by trooper after I-495 stabbings was a foreign service officer, State Department says

The Brief A man accused of stabbing four people on I-495 over the weekend, killing one, was reportedly a foreign service officer. The suspect in the incident was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper. Officials say the stabbings happened after a crash on the interstate. A dog was also killed by the suspect.



The man who was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper after allegedly stabbing four people and a dog on I-495 in Fairfax County on Sunday was a foreign service officer, according to the State Department.

The backstory:

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes near Exit 52 in Fairfax County.

A Virginia State trooper was called to the scene for a report of a road rage incident. When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a male suspect, who was carrying a knife. The trooper then shot the suspect in self-defense.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jared Llamado was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The trooper was not injured.

Four stabbing victims were located at scene. Michelle Adams, 39, of Fairfax, Va., succumbed to her injuries. A dog was also stabbed and has since died.

The other three victims were a 36-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, and a 40-year-old female. They were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Officials say the stabbings happened following a crash on the interstate. The crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to FOX 5, saying:

"We are aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service Officer and occurred on Sunday, March 1, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

As this is an ongoing investigation being led by the Virginia State Police, we refer you to them for details about the incident."

Police say this incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.