House Oversight Chairman urges swift action on RFK Stadium site redevelopment deal

The Brief Comer urges D.C. Council to act quickly on RFK Stadium redevelopment deal. Delays may jeopardize Commanders’ $2.7B investment, Comer said. New stadium could open in 2030 on 170-acre Anacostia River site.



House Oversight Chairman James Comer is calling on D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson to act quickly on plans for the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium redevelopment deal with the Washington Commanders.

Comer sends letter

In a letter sent Thursday, Comer criticized delayed council votes and the removal of stadium-related language from the city’s budget, warning the actions could jeopardize the Commanders’ $2.7 billion private investment.

He urged the council to complete all legislative and public review steps before its August 2025 recess.

"As authorized in the Act, it is up to the D.C. government to determine how best to utilize the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus in keeping with the law's specified allowable purposes, but the Committee expects prompt decisions on such campus development proposals put forth by the District government without unnecessary and politically motivated delays," the letter said.

Urges council to move quickly

The Commanders and Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans earlier this year for the team’s return to the RFK site as part of a multi-billion redevelopment project. Groundbreaking is expected next year, pending council approval, with the stadium slated to open in 2030.

The team is contributing $2.7 billion, while the city will invest $1.1 billion over eight years to build the stadium, housing, green space, and a sportsplex across 170 acres near the Anacostia River. The new stadium would seat 65,000 and feature a roof for year-round events.

