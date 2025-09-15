Trump threatens national emergency in DC if mayor does not cooperate with ICE

The Brief Trump says could declare a national emergency if D.C. police stop cooperating with ICE. He claims federal intervention has already reduced crime and revitalized the city. The White House has not released any timeline or plan for emergency action.



President Donald Trump says he’s ready to declare a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C. after Mayor Muriel Bowser said she does not expect police to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a post to his social networking site Truth Social, Trump claimed that his federal intervention in the nation’s capital dramatically reduced crime and revitalized the city.

Truth Social post

"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens," he posted.

He warned that the move could lead to a surge in crime and said he would take action to ensure public safety in the nation’s capital.

"If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back," he wrote. "To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. "

He added, "I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!"

The White House has not released a plan regarding any steps or timeline for a emergency declaration.

In August, Trump expanded the presence of federal law enforcement and immigration agents across the city, took control of the Metropolitan Police Department, and activated thousands of National Guard troops.

