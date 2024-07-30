Trump tells Christians ‘we’ll have it fixed so good you won’t have to vote’ in 2028

President Donald Trump is making a return to Pennsylvania Wednesday as he continues to campaign in key battleground states across the country.

It will be his first time back in the state since he was injured in an assassin a tion attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. This time, he’ll be speaking from the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg.

Trump last spoke at the Turning Point Action Believers’ Summit in West Palm Beach Florida. At the event hosted by the conservative Christian organization, the former president emphasized his support for religious freedom and his

Trump also took aim at the Biden administration’s policies and Vice President Kamala Harris, with her as the presumptive nominee for the Democratic party.

Here are some key points from Trump’s speech.

Political ideologies

He began by discussing what he calls Harris’ "dangerous" political ideology, claiming she supports socialism and Marxism, and that she would institute radical liberal policies, including defunding the police and supporting free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

"Our task is to defeat socialism, to defeat Marxism communism, to defeat the cartels and the criminals and the human traffickers," Trump said. "That means defeating Kamala Harris in a landslide."

Trump also claimed that Harris wants to "wipe out" Social Security and Medicare with an "illegal invasion" of immigrants.

"The Harris agenda is an agenda for national destruction," he said.

Religious freedom

Trump emphasized the importance of Christian voters in the upcoming election, urging the crowd to take to the polls for early voting in their states and to show up on Election Day.

"Christians have to vote, you know. I don't want to scold you but you know that Christians do not vote proportionately they don't vote like they should. They not big voters," Trump said. "If you don't vote, we're not going to win the election."

Trump also highlighted Harris’ attacks on judicial nominees based on their Catholic faith. Later, the conversation turned to the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion and the proposal to create a federal task force to address anti-Christian bias.

U.S.-Israeli relationship

He also discussed their respective stances on Israel and the Middle East, calling back to his administration's support for Israel and criticizing the Biden administration’s policies as betraying America's ally.

The former president said Catholic and Jewish people should not vote Democrat and claimed that Harris "doesn’t like Jewish people."

"She doesn’t like Jewish people. She doesn’t like Israel. That’s the way it is and that’s the way it’s going to be. She isn’t going to change," he said.

Many were quick to point out that Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish and has actively worked with local leaders and lawmakers to combat antisemitism.

Election integrity

Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and vowed to prevent it in 2024.

"This was a coup by the Democrats. This was a coup."

He added that he believes if Harris takes office we "won’t have a country."

Trump reiterated his push for Christians, specifically, to vote and said that if he wins this election, they "won’t have to vote again.

"In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you won’t have to vote," he said. "Christians get out and vote just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it’ll be fixed. It’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore."