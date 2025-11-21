Trump expands tariff relief on coffee, beef from Brazil

The Brief President Trump eased tariffs on Brazilian imports – such as coffee, fruit, and beef – in an effort to lower consumer prices amid ongoing affordability concerns. The move follows broader tariff rollbacks and new trade frameworks with several Latin American countries. Food prices remain elevated due to inflation, global disruptions, and supply shortages, with beef, bananas and coffee seeing significant annual increases.



President Donald Trump has further loosened tariffs on Brazil as part of his effort to lower consumer costs for Americans.

The decision, released Thursday, could lower the cost on coffee, fruit and beef, among other goods.

Tariff relief for Brazil could lower coffee, banana prices

Thursday's decision harmonizes Trump's plans, ensuring that neither the April nor July tariffs apply to certain products.

However, Brazil said that didn't affect levies that Trump had enacted in July to punish the country for prosecuting his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have been negotiating over trade, which could further reduce tariffs.

Trump rolling back tariffs

This comes one week after the White House said that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it had reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump have each suggested that the tariffs are being relaxed as affordability issues are a key concern for Americans.

"You're going to see [a] substantial announcement over the next couple of days in terms of things we don't grow here in the United States. Coffee, coffee being one of them. Bananas, other fruits, things… that will bring the prices down very quickly," Bessent said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" last week.

During the interview, Bessent said that the current administration "inherited this affordability mess" and that the country is contending with one of the worst inflation crises in the history of the U.S.

Food costs remain high

Trump continues to face scrutiny over his handling of the economy and concerns about affordability.

Food prices first surged when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, and they’ve continued to rise amid global pressures, including the war in Ukraine, new tariffs, and ongoing labor shortages.

A majority of Americans said in a recent poll that grocery costs were a "major" stressor.

Food costs remained elevated this year, increasing 3.1% in September from the same period a year ago. Bananas and coffee rose 6.9% and 18.9% on an annual basis, respectively.

The U.S. grows bananas in Hawaii and Florida, but commercial production is limited, and most bananas are imported from countries where labor is cheaper and land costs are lower.

Beef prices are also at a record high after a drought left cattle inventory at the lowest level in 70 years. According to the latest consumer price index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef and veal prices rose 14.7% year-over-year in September, while uncooked ground beef was up 12.9%.

Earlier this month, Omaha Steaks President and CEO Nate Rempe cautioned that the nation’s shrinking cattle supply and record demand were driving a "$10-a-pound reality" that could stretch family budgets for years.

"We are headed for what I'm calling … the $10-a-pound reality. By [the] third quarter of '26, families are gonna see $10 a pound [for] ground beef in the grocery store. So we're in for a bit of a haul here," he continued. "I don't believe we'll see price[s] come down in any meaningful way until sometime in 2027."

Meanwhile, coffee prices have been rising in recent months, due to tariffs, along with drought and adverse weather conditions affecting production in key coffee-growing regions, including Brazil and Vietnam.

In 2023, about 80% of U.S. unroasted coffee imports came from Latin America, principally from Brazil (35%) and Colombia (27%), the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a pound of ground roast coffee cost $8.13 in June, up from $7.01 in January and $6.25 a year prior.

Other new data said the median monthly price of cold brew coffee on restaurant menus increased in October 2025 to $5.53 – up 4.7% from October 2024.