Trump targets Smithsonian museums in 'woke' post prompting heightened concerns

The Brief Trump criticizes Smithsonian museums in "woke" social media post. White House orders review of exhibits ahead of U.S. 250th birthday. Some D.C. residents and officials express concern.



There are heightened concerns for D.C.'s Smithsonian museums after President Trump issued a Truth Social post criticizing the institution and what he called "woke" culture.

In the post, Trump wrote:

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of "WOKE." The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future. We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made. This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the "HOTTEST" Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums."

Last week, FOX 5 had already learned the White House was ordering a review of the Smithsonian museums and exhibitions ahead of the country's 250th birthday celebration — with a reported goal of aligning content with the president's view of American history.

Trump criticizes museums

The Smithsonian responded that the educational institution remained committed to "scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history." They also expressed a commitment to work collaboratively with the White House.

The comments from President Trump appear to contrast with remarks made about eight years ago, when during his first term, he visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The president talked about going on what he called a "comprehensive tour," while also celebrating the museum leadership and making several positive comments. The president also told those in attendance he could stay there "for a lot longer."

"I'm deeply proud that we now have a museum that honors the millions of African American men and women who built our national heritage, especially when it comes to faith, culture and the unbreakable American spirit," said President Trump in previous remarks. In another portion of his speech, he said, "this tour is a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms."

These full comments are available on an archived White House YouTube channel.

When FOX 5 asked the White House press team what changed between then and now, a White House official responded in an emailed statement: "President Trump will explore all options and avenues to get the Woke out of the Smithsonian and hold them accountable."

On the social media platform X, D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson wrote: "Is this just an effort to close the bottom 3 floors of the National Museum of African American History and Culture?" also writing: "They are heavy and so was slavery and Jim Crow."

Jesse Joad spoke with us while exercising outside of the NMAAHC on Wednesday, telling FOX 5, "I am so upset about it ..."

Joad also told FOX 5 she would not call this a "distraction," adding she views all matters in and coming out of D.C. as important.