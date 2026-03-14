White House proposes building underground security screening center for tours, events

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The Brief The White House has proposed building an underground security facility. The facility would be under nearby Sherman Park. The National Capital Planning Commission is having an open meeting at 1 p.m. on April 2 to discuss the project.



The White House has proposed building an underground security checkpoint for visitors.

White House underground security checkpoint

What we know:

The National Capital Planning Commission shared plans and renderings of the facility on Friday. The center would be built underneath Sherman Park, southeast of the White House. Prior to President Donald Trump tearing down the White House's East Wing to make way for a $400 million ballroom, White House visitors funneled through Sherman Park to security checkpoints at temporary trailers.

According to the NCPC, the White House has been using the temporary trailers since 2005.

RELATED: $400M White House ballroom plan faces public review

A White House security checkpoint in a temporary trailer near Sherman Park (Credit: National Capital Planning Commission)

The proposed 33,000-square-foot facility would tunnel under the statue of Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, leading White House visitors in from E Street, before exiting via escalators behind the White House gates.

The park would reopen after construction on the center is complete. The Sherman statue is expected to stay where it is.

Timeline:

The plan, if approved, calls for construction to begin in Fall 2026, with the hopes that the facility would open in July 2028, shortly before Trump's second term ends.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how much the project would cost.

Planning meeting scheduled for April

What's next:

The NCPC plans to discuss the project at its April 2 meeting, which will be open to the public. The commission will also hold its final vote on Trump's ballroom project during that same meeting.