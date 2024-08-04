Trump says he wants to 'take over' DC and 'clean it up' during campaign rally

Speaking from a campaign rally in Atlanta Saturday, former President Donald Trump said he wants to "take over" D.C. and "clean it up."

"We will take over the horribly run capital of our nation in Washington, D.C. and clean it up, renovate it, rebuild our capital city, so there's no longer a nightmare of murder and crime," Trump said.

It's been a particularly violent weekend in D.C. Four people were shot and two of them were pronounced dead in Northeast D.C. Three people were also stabbed in two early-morning attacks in the same area.

"We're going to stop the murder and crime. You go down from your state, you end up getting mugged and murdered in our capital. It'll be run tough and strong by our great police officers," Trump said. "We will become the most beautiful capital, anywhere in the world."

The comments come as the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is heating up. Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president and she's expected to announce a running mate in the coming week.

Her formal nomination is expected to be finalized by Aug. 7, though the party's convention in Chicago isn't scheduled to begin until Aug. 19.