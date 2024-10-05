Trump returns to Pennsylvania for rally at site of assassination attempt

Former President Trump returns to the Pennsylvania venue where he survived an assassination attempt in July.

"I said that day when I was shot, I said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re going to come back.’ And I’m fulfilling a promise," Trump said in an interview with NewsNation this week. "I’m fulfilling, really, an obligation."

This comes just days after Trump delivered remarks in Valdosta, Georgia following the devastation of Helene in the area.

As of Thursday, Oct. 3, new polling shows Vice President Kamala Harris holding a steady lead over former President Donald Trump.

