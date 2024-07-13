Trump rally shooting: DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders react to possible assassination attempt

Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

The attack, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Here is how leaders in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia reacted to the shooting:

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan & Senate candidate

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Angela Alsobrooks, chief executive of Prince George's County & Senate candidate

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

Former Maryland Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

The Associated Press contributed to this report