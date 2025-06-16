Trump Organization debuts new mobile plan and $499 smartphone

article

The Brief On Monday morning, Trump Mobile introduced "The 47 Plan," $47.45 a month. Trump Mobile also introduced its gold‑finished "T1 Phone," priced at $499 with a $100 deposit. The phones are to be made in America.



The Trump Organization launched Trump Mobile on Monday, a new wireless service and mobile phone venture that expands on President Donald Trump’s portfolio of politically branded products.

What we know:

The primary service option, called "The 47 Plan," provides unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for $47.45 per month— a nod to Trump’s position as the 45th and now 47th U.S. president.

According to the company’s website, the plan includes free international calling to more than 100 countries, long-distance calling benefits for military members and their families, 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America, and telehealth services such as virtual medical care and prescription delivery. The plan uses service from three major U.S. carriers.

In addition to the wireless plan, Trump Mobile is set to release a branded smartphone called the T1 Phone. The phone is available for pre-order at $499, with a $100 down payment.

It will feature AI-powered facial recognition, an internal fingerprint sensor, USB-C charging, and a standard headphone jack.

The Trump mobile website describes the phone as "a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States."

Promotional images show the phone with a gold-colored finish and appears to show a gold-colored metal case etched with an American flag.