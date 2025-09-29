Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House amid calls to end war in Gaza

The Brief Trump and Netanyahu meet amid rising global pressure over Gaza. Israel faces growing isolation and internal political strain. White House signals impatience as talks get underway.



Days after rejecting international calls to end the war in Gaza during a U.N. address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

What we know:

Monday’s meeting comes at a tense moment. Israel faces growing isolation after losing support from longtime allies, and Netanyahu’s governing coalition appears increasingly fragile at home.

The White House has shown signs of impatience. The question now is whether Trump will pressure Israel to wind down the conflict.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump wrote: "We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"

The leaders are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office Monday morning, with a joint press conference expected later in the afternoon.