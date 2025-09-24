The Brief Temporary fencing and barriers are going up near the White House. Security is tied to a foreign dignitary’s visit, likely Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Protests are planned in D.C. and New York.



Temporary fencing and concrete barriers are going up around the White House this week as security ramps up ahead of a high-profile visit, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Fencing and barriers

Truckloads of anti-scale fencing began arriving Tuesday afternoon and continued into Wednesday morning, FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports. Crews were seen welding and bolting the barriers into place, sealing off sections near the White House perimeter.

The Secret Service confirms the heightened security is tied to a foreign dignitary’s visit, though officials have not named the individual. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to stop in Washington after addressing the United Nations in New York later this week, a visit already drawing protests.

Netanyahu’s appearance has sparked calls for mass protests in both D.C. and New York. Organizers say they plan to rally demanding his arrest under an international criminal court warrant related to the conflict in Gaza.

Protests expected

Meanwhile, the National Guard remains stationed in neighborhoods across the District, a presence that has left some residents conflicted.

Officials haven’t said how long the fencing will remain in place, but similar security measures during past visits have lasted for weeks. Updates on Netanyahu’s schedule and potential impacts to nearby residents and workers are expected in the coming days.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Security tightens near White House ahead of high-profile visit