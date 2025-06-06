Trump-Musk feud: Here's a look at how things escalated

article

The Elon Musk and President Donald Trump fallout has played out publicly. Musk has been critical of Trump's spending bill and accused him of being "in the Jeffrey Epstein files." Trump later threatened to take away government contracts from Musk.



President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s relationship imploded this week as their feud quickly escalated. The two angrily posted about each other on social media.

During a meeting with the German chancellor on Thursday, Trump suggested that Musk, who left the White House in May after running the Department of Government Efficiency, misses the Oval Office and has "Trump derangement syndrome."

Trump later threatened Musk's billions of dollars in government contracts and Musk retorted on social media alleging that Trump is "in the Epstein files."

Trump and Musk exchange barbs on social media

Dig deeper:

The rift between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk played out publicly on social media as the two hurled criticisms at the other.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." — Musk, posted on X Tuesday.

He then escalated his criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill, with the billionaire calling on Republican lawmakers to vote down the bill and threatened political retribution against those who took Trump's side. "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," Musk posted on X.

Trump said Musk had worn out his welcome at the White House and was mad that Trump was changing electric vehicle policies in ways that would financially harm Musk-led Tesla.

"Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote.

Trump added: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

"Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" — Musk, Thursday, X post.

In a series of posts, Musk put the spotlight on ties between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

How did the feud start?

The backstory:

A rift began between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as Trump pursued tariffs that could raise costs for Musk's businesses.

The Associated Press reported that Musk said Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, was "truly a moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" on April 8.

Musk, who had never before worked in public service, apparently started to sour on government. The billionaire suggested there wasn't enough political will, either in Congress or in the White House, to lower spending.

Trump began hinting that it was time for Musk to leave even though Musk said he would be willing to stay. Shortly before announcing he was leaving the White House, Musk said he was "disappointed" by legislation that Trump called the "big beautiful bill" because it would increase the deficit.

The proposed legislation would increase the deficit while eliminating tax incentives that have helped his electric automaker Tesla. Trump responded by threatening to cut government subsidies and contracts for Musk’s companies, and things only escalated

"I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful," Musk said. "But I don’t know if it could be both."

Musk escalated his attacks on the bill Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination," and Trump tried to fend off the criticism.

"He hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that will be next," the president said Thursday in the Oval Office during a meeting with the German chancellor.

Musk hopped on X to express his anger at Trump, saying his tariffs "will cause a recession in the second half of this year" and accusing him of lying. He also said it was "very unfair" that the legislation would eliminate tax incentives for electric vehicles.

The Associated Press noted that Trump responded as he tried to maintain momentum for his legislation/ "I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago," the president posted. "This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Associated Press and social media posts from President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



