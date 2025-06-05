DC prepares for Trump’s military parade as concerns for potential street damage grow

The Brief Heavy military vehicles raise concerns about potential street damage ahead of D.C.’s parade. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is installing steel plates and rubber track pads to minimize impact. The parade, celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 79th birthday, will feature flyovers and fireworks.



As Washington, D.C. gears up for an upcoming military parade, city officials are raising concerns about potential street damage from heavy military vehicles.

The parade, set to commemorate both the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, will feature over 6,000 soldiers, 150 armored vehicles, and 50 helicopters. Among the military equipment are Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, and Strykers, some weighing over 136,000 pounds.

Street damage concerns

What we know:

To minimize damage, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is fitting vehicles with rubber track pads and laying one-inch-thick steel plates at pivot points along the route. Crews were seen installing these plates on Independence Avenue early Thursday morning.

City officials estimate the street repair costs at $16 million, and the Army Corps of Engineers has pledged to cover expenses.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she remains concerned about the potential damage and uneasy about the potential cost of repairs.

Weeklong military celebrations

The parade is just one highlight of a weeklong celebration. Events will include flyovers, a performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team, and a fireworks finale.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. It is free to the public, though officials recommend guests to pre-register online. The Army Corps of Engineers will inspect the newly installed plates later Wednesday, as preparations continue.

