Trump leads Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
ARLINGTON, Va. - President Donald Trump and the first lady marked Veterans Day in the nation’s capital with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump observed the holiday by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The president delivered remarks alongside Vice President JD Vance.
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Trump leads Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.