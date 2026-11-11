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Trump leads Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated November 11, 2026 1:05 PM EST Published November 11, 2026 11:09 AM EST

ARLINGTON, Va. - President Donald Trump and the first lady marked Veterans Day in the nation’s capital with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump observed the holiday by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president delivered remarks alongside Vice President JD Vance.

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Trump leads Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.

NewsDonald J. TrumpArlington CountyVeterans