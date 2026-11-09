Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Montgomery County gun law

The Brief A federal judge dismissed with prejudice a Department of Justice lawsuit that challenged a Montgomery County gun law. The law restricts guns from "places of public assembly," and establishes a 100-yard exclusion zone around those locations. In its lawsuit, the Justice Department argued that the law was too broad.



A federal judge has rejected a Department of Justice lawsuit that challenged a new Montgomery County law banning guns in certain locations. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

What we know:

The law restricts firearms from thousands of "places of public assembly," and establishes a 100-yard exclusion zone around those locations, which include parks, churches, schools, libraries, hospitals and more. The legislation includes exceptions that allow individuals to travel along public highways that fall within 100 yards of the designated locations.

READ MORE | Justice Department sues Montgomery County over new gun restrictions

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department argued that the law was too broad, saying a licensed person could not realistically move through the county without entering one of the restricted zones. The department further alleged the restrictions would apply even when a person has a valid carry permit and the property owner allows the firearm.

The county said the bill was revised while still preserving strong firearm restrictions after an April Maryland Supreme Court ruling.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich welcomed the decision, calling it "an important affirmation of the County’s responsibility to protect public safety, uphold the law, and exercise its authority to safeguard the communities we serve."

According to Elrich, the bill was enacted to strengthen and preserve protections around places where neighbors live, learn, worship and gather.

"The County has consistently maintained that its actions were grounded in the law and informed by our obligation to protect residents. We should not have to choose between respecting constitutional rights and pursuing thoughtful, lawful measures to prevent gun violence," the county executive said.

FOX 5 DC reached out to the Justice Department for comment.