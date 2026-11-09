Community frustrated with repeated shooting incidents in Northwest DC neighborhood

The Brief Residents in Northwest D.C.'s LeDroit Park neighborhood are sounding the alarm after repeated incidents involving gunfire near 2nd and W Streets NW. Security camera footage from one resident reviewed by FOX 5 captured more than half a dozen shootings around the intersection since early 2025, leaving two people injured and multiple cars and buildings damaged. The recurring gunfire has erupted just blocks away from Seaton Elementary School and Howard University facilities, prompting neighbors to call for urgent action.



One particular corner in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood of LeDroit Park is continuing to see shootings, despite efforts from the community and the Metropolitan Police Department.

What they're saying:

David Michael, a resident of the area, expressed his frustration with the continued violence in an email to FOX 5.

"My neighbors and I are living through a gun violence emergency, and our elected officials are failing to address it," he said. "My own family has had to run too. One evening in September, we were out for a walk with our 3- and 5-year-old when gunshots rang out on Flagler Place. We put the kids on our shoulders and ran through the streets to get home."

Timeline:

As recently as Wednesday, Oct. 14, police were called to the 200 block of V Street NW for a reported shooting, according to D.C. crime report data.

While there have been many more shootings in the area over the last couple of years, Michael was able to share several that were captured on surveillance cameras with FOX 5.

All of the below incidents occurred near the corner of W Street NW and 2nd Street NW, just blocks away from Seaton Elementary School and Howard University buildings.

May 16, 2026

Police were called to the 200 block of W Street NW for a reported shooting just before midnight on Saturday, May 16. According to police, four suspects were involved. Five vehicles reported destruction of property and 38 shell casings were found.

April 11, 2026

Officers were called to the 100 block of W Street NW around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Five shell casings were found, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

March 28, 2025

Officers were called to the 200 block of W Street NW for a reported shooting around 6:44 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Upon reaching 2nd Street NW, a responding officer saw approximately three suspects firing gunshots toward the south alley from the 2nd Street NW entrance. According to police, the officer tried to apprehend the suspects but they got into a black sedan and drove away from the scene.

February 26, 2025

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Officers were called to the 200 block of W Street NW to find a victim conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after.

Police said three suspects fired shots, also hitting and damaging a building window.

January 17, 2025

Around 3:32 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, a man was walking westbound in the 200 block of W Street NW when he heard a loud noise resembling gunshots. As the man ran away he realized he had been shot in the left hand. Other gunshots from the incident damaged nearby buildings and a vehicle.

Several suspects in the shooting were seen getting into a silver vehicle and driving away, according to police.