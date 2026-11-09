14-year-old charged after driving over 80 mph on Leesburg Bypass

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The Brief A 14-year-old driver was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license following an early morning traffic stop in Leesburg. An officer clocked the vehicle traveling more than 80 mph near the intersection of the Leesburg Bypass and South King Street. The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice Services for review and potential additional action.



A 14-year-old unlicensed driver faces criminal charges after being stopped for traveling more than 80 mph on the Leesburg Bypass early Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to the Leesburg Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, after spotting a vehicle traveling at speeds exceeding 80 mph near the intersection of the Leesburg Bypass and South King Street.

During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver was just 14 years old and did not possess a valid driver's license.

Police issued the teenager summonses for reckless driving and driving without a license. Authorities also referred the case to the Department of Juvenile Justice Services for review and consideration of further action.

"Driving at excessive speeds puts everyone on the road at risk. That danger is compounded when someone gets behind the wheel without a license and potentially without the training and experience necessary to operate a vehicle safely," Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said in a statement. "Regardless of age, driving is a serious responsibility, and reckless decisions behind the wheel can have devastating consequences."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the teenager's name or identifying information due to their age. It also remains unclear who owns the vehicle the juvenile was driving or whether anyone else was in the car at the time of the stop.