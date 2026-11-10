3 stabbed in Arlington; bystanders restrain suspect before arrest, police say

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The Brief A 48-year-old Arlington man faces multiple charges after three people were stabbed Monday night. Bystanders stepped in to restrain Bates until responding officers took him into custody. David Lamont Bates was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.



A 48-year-old Arlington man faces multiple charges after three people were stabbed Monday night before bystanders intervened and restrained him, authorities said.

David Lamont Bates was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

Police were first called around 9:38 p.m. to the 2100 block of South Clark Street. A man reported he was unloading items from a vehicle when Bates approached and attempted to stab him, though the victim was able to flee the area.

Investigators said Bates then moved to the 400 block of 23rd Street South, where he confronted a second man while brandishing a knife. A struggle broke out, leaving the man with a non-life-threatening laceration.

Bystanders stepped in to restrain Bates until responding officers arrived and took him into custody.

During a search of the surrounding area, officers found a third man suffering from a non-life-threatening laceration.

The investigation is continuing at this time.