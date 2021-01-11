Trump impeachment effort moves forward in House despite lack of GOP support

Democrats are moving quickly in trying to remove President Trump from office with just nine days left in his presidency, but they are being met with pushback from Republicans in Congress.

Democrats tried to pass a resolution today aimed at getting Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. So far, that move has been largely unsuccessful, and democrats are now starting to move more towards impeachment charges.

READ MORE: Trump faces ‘incitement of insurrection’ impeachment charge over deadly Capitol riot

Republicans objected to today's move, but they are outnumbered and don't have the votes moving forward in the House.

Democrats unveiled an article of impeachment today that charges President Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanors for willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States."

FBI: 50,000 tips connected to Capitol riots; charges, including sedition, on the table

While that charge could be approved as early as Wednesday, the Senate could still hold off on a trial until 100 days into the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton told FOX 5's "On the Hill" having survived his 2019 impeachment, she believes that set the stage for Trump to now believe he is above the law.

"He was enabled by it, he was emboldened by it and it resulted in him inciting an armed rebellion against the legislative branch of the United States," Rep. Wexton says. "So we need to ensure we do everything we can to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, and it’s not just about the next 10 days; it’s about the future of our nation."

First Lady Melania Trump also spoke out today in her first statement since the Capitol riot, saying she's, "disappointed and disheartened" by Wednesday's deadly riot, but she also lashed out at those who says she spread what she called, "salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks" about her.