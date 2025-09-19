Trump 'Gold Card' order creates expedited visa process for $1M gift

article

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday establishing a "gold card" program for visa applicants. The "gold card" program would expedite the application process for significant donors. Anyone who donates $1 million to the U.S. will be eligible. Companies can also donate $2 million on behalf of an individual.



Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday establishing a "Gold Card" program which would expedite the visa application process for people who donate millions of dollars to the U.S.

What is Trump's "Gold Card"?

What we know:

The program requires a $1 million donation from an individual applicant, or $2 million from a corporation sponsoring an individual, plus a processing fee.

Gold card applicants would get either an EB-1 or EB-2 visa, green cards that are meant for people with advanced degrees or "extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics."

According to the executive order, the million-dollar "gift" would be how a foreign national would "[demonstrate] their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States."

This isn't meant to be confused with the Gold Card that Trump announced earlier this year. Trump announced a $5 million gold card in February to replace an existing investor visa — this is now the platinum card.

The "Platinum Card"

Dig deeper:

The Platinum Card option would allow foreign nationals to stay in the U.S. for 270 days without paying U.S. taxes on foreign income.

The $5 million Platinum Card currently has a waitlist open on trumpcard.gov.

When will the Gold Card be available?

What's next:

Trump's order gives Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem 90 days to come up with a plan to implement the Gold Card program. That will include a plan for when donations will start being accepted.