Trump family at military parade: A look at his kids, grandchildren & more

President Donald Trump will give remarks at a military parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary – coinciding with his 79th birthday.

Here's a look at the Trump family.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to attend a performance of Les Misérables this evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Expand

Trump’s wife, Melania Trump

Melania Trump, 54, is Trump’s third and current wife. She’s a former model from Yugoslavia, and the second foreign-born first lady of the United States (the first was Louisa Adams.)

They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

Melania released a self-titled memoir late last year and will be the subject of a documentary distributed by Amazon Prime Video that is expected to be released later this year.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One followed by his father-on-law, Victor Knavs, as he arrives at the White House with Elon Musk, his son, X Æ A-Xii, and Musk's mother, Maye Musk aboard Marine One on March 2, Expand

Trump's father-in-law, Victor Knavs

Victor Knavs, 80, is Melania Trump's father. At Trump's inauguration parade at Capital One Arena Monday evening, he was seated next to Barron Trump, Trump's youngest child and Knavs' grandson.

Melania Trump's parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, are from a small town in Slovenia. They relocated permanently to the U.S. following Melania's marriage to Donald Trump and became citizens in 2018. Viktor was a chauffeur and car salesmen and Amalija worked as a patternmaker.

Amalija died in January 2024 at the age of 78.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1988: Donald Trump and Ivana Marie Trump seen talking with with each other ring side during a boxing match circa 1988. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Trump’s previous wives

Ivana Marie Trump was Trump’s first wife, from 1977 to 1990. She was a fashion model and businesswoman from Czechoslovakia, and became a citizen in 1988. She died in 2022 at the age of 73, and was buried at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Together, they had Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Marla Maples at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Marla Maples and Donald Trump were married from 1993 to 1999. She was an actress and model. Together, they had Tiffany Trump.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump along with their son Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and their children watch as the casket of Ivana Trump is put in a hearse o Expand

Who are Trump’s kids?

Donald Jr. is Trump’s oldest son. Don Jr. campaigned for his father in 2016 and 2020.

His influence has grown to the point that he lobbied his father to choose close friend JD Vance for vice president. He also pushed for former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s picks for director of national intelligence and health and human services, respectively. Trump Jr. helps run the family real estate business and is an honorary chairman of Trump’s transition. He has a podcast and has said his role is to prevent "bad actors" from getting into the administration.

Don Jr. has five children — or "smurfs," as he sometimes refers to them — with his former wife, Vanessa Trump. They are Kai Madison, 18; Donald John III, 16; Tristan Milos, 13; Spencer Frederick, 12; and Chloe Sophia Trump, 11.

Ivanka Trump worked in the White House as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term. She was on the campaign trail in 2020, too, but she and her family moved to Florida and retreated from the spotlight after his loss.

As Trump geared up for the 2024 run, Ivanka announced that she loved and supported him but was getting out of politics to focus on her husband and their three kids. She did, however, join her father and other family members on election night and when he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in early December after Time magazine named him Person of the Year. She told "The Skinny Confidential" podcast that this time around she just wanted to "show up for him as a daughter" and be there to watch a movie or a sports game.

Ivanka and her husband have three children: Arabella Rose, 13; Joseph Frederick, 11; and Theodore James Kushner, 9.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband, was a key figure in Trump’s 2016 campaign. He joined his wife in the White House as a senior adviser, a role that included working on U.S. policy toward Israel and the broader Middle East.

Eric Trump participated in his father’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but now focuses more on running the family business. In September, he and his brother started a crypto platform called World Liberty Financial , and their father helped launch it in an interview on the X social media platform."

Eric and his wife, Lara, have two children: Eric Luke, 7, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5.

Tiffany Trump is Trump’s sole child with second wife Marla Maples. She kept a low profile when Trump was first elected, and while was more present in the 2024 campaign, she still largely avoids the spotlight.

Barron Trump is currently a freshman New York University business student. He graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 17, 2024. Barron towers over his parents at a reported 6'9".

His mother had told "Fox & Friends" last year that "I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving an advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation."

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican fa Expand

Who are Trump’s grandchildren?

Trump has 10 grandchildren:

Kai Madison Trump, 18

Donald John Trump III, 16

Tristan Milos Trump, 13

Spencer Frederick Trump, 12

Chloe Sophia Trump, 10

Arabella Rose Kushner, 13

Joseph Frederick Kushner, 11

Theodore James Kushner, 9

Eric "Luke" Trump, 7

Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5

Kai Trump, Trump’s oldest grandchild, is an aspiring social media influencer. Her behind-the-scenes video from election night garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube. Other posts related to her grandfather have been watched millions more times on TikTok. Kai delivered her first public speech at the Republican convention and is an avid golfer who sometimes plays with her grandfather.

"If I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head, and he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me," she said at the convention. "But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."

Does Donald Trump have a brother?

Trump is one of five siblings. He had two brothers, Fred Trump Jr and Robert Trump, and two sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau. His only surviving sibling is Elizabeth. She is retired and lives in Florida.



