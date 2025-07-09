Trump could be hit by drone while sunbathing, Iranian official reportedly suggests

article

The Brief President Donald Trump could be the victim of a drone attack, a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed. Javad Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said "a small drone might hit him in the navel" while Trump sunbathed at his Florida estate. Trump claimed Iran was open to talks with Washington, but Iran has yet to respond.



Amid the ongoing turmoil between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump has an even bigger target on his back, according to a recent report.

A senior Iranian official allegedly suggested Trump could no longer sunbathe safely at his Florida estate, alluding to a potential assassination attempt.

Possible drone attack on Trump

What they're saying:

"Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple," Javad Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader and brother to two of the Islamic Republic’s most powerful political figures, said in remarks aired on Iranian television, according to an Iran International report.

The backstory:

These threats aren’t new, as Iran issued remarks before the United States struck its nuclear sites that if the U.S. were to attack, Iran would then retaliate against Washington and U.S. bases and interests in the region.

What’s more, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected U.S. calls for surrender before its attack and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause "irreparable damage" to them.

"Wise individuals who know Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation with the language of threats, because the Iranian nation is not one to surrender," he said at the time. An Iranian diplomat had earlier warned that U.S. intervention would risk "all-out war."

Where things stand with Israel and Iran

Dig deeper:

In June, the U.S. dropped 30,000-pound bombs on nuclear facilities in Iran, hailing the strike as an unmitigated success.

Despite Iran lashing out over the airstrikes, Trump claimed the country was open to talks with Washington.

What they're saying:

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "They want to talk." He said last week that the talks would restart soon.

The other side:

Tehran has yet to confirm that it has agreed to restart talks with the U.S.

But Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview published July 7, said the U.S. airstrikes so badly damaged his country’s nuclear facilities that Iranian authorities still have not been able to access them to survey the destruction.

Pezeshkian added in the interview with conservative American broadcaster Tucker Carlson that Iran would be willing to resume cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, but cannot yet commit to allowing its inspectors unfettered access to monitor the sites.

"We stand ready to have such supervision," Pezeshkian said. "Unfortunately, as a result of the United States’ unlawful attacks against our nuclear centers and installations, many of the pieces of equipment and the facilities there have been severely damaged."