Northwestern High School basketball coach dies from COVID-19

Officials in Prince George's County say Terrance Burke, a counselor and head basketball coach at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, has died from COVID-19.

"I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him," Monica Goldson, Chief Education Officer of Prince George's County Public Schools, said in a statement. "Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time."

The school district did not disclose when Burke started displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. He died Friday.

One of Burke's relatives shared his grief on the coach's passing on social media:

