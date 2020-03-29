Arlington reports first two coronavirus deaths

article

The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed the lives of two people in Arlington County.

Health officials say one victim was a 72-year-old with chronic medical conditions who had been ill with COVID-19 for a few weeks. The other was a 60-year-old with chronic medical conditions identified with COVID-19 this past week.

“We are saddened by the deaths of two Arlington County residents related to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said Arlington Health District Director Dr. Reuben Varghese. “These deaths, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in the region, are a reminder that we all must be vigilant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

There are now 890 reported coronavirus cases across Virginia, including 22 deaths.

