Trump to attend Les Misérables amid Kennedy Center tensions

The Brief President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Les Misérables opening at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night. 10-12 members of the cast of Les Misérables are reportedly planning to boycott the show. Trump has stripped much of the Kennedy Center programming and management in the last six months.



Upwards of a dozen members of the Les Misérables cast are reportedly planning to boycott the show at the Kennedy Center following President Donald Trump’s scheduled attendance at opening night Wednesday.

What we know:

At least ten to 12 performers are reportedly planning to sit out opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night, CNN reports. Included in this group are major performers and members of the ensemble who would have to be replaced by understudies.

"Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed," Richard Grennell, the newly appointed director of the Kennedy Center, said to CNN.

Grenell also indicated that he hoped to release the names of those boycotting, in order to prevent them from being hired in future productions.

Trump’s involvement in the Kennedy Center

The backstory:

These boycotts come following Trump's appointment of party loyalists after firing and replacing the Kennedy Center’s director and much of the board.

Trump has also purged shows and productions he deemed too woke.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump posted on social media in February.

Sales of subscription packages are said to have declined since Trump’s takeover, and several touring productions, including "Hamilton," have canceled planned runs at the center. Artists such as actor Issa Rae and musician Rhiannon Giddens scrapped scheduled appearances, and Kennedy Center consultants including musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming have resigned.