Trump to turn himself in today for arraignment on hush money indictment charges

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges related to hush money paid during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Sources indicated Trump is expected to arrive at the 100 Centre Street courthouse in New York City around 11 a.m.

He is expected to be in the building for several hours ahead of an afternoon arraignment, according to a FOX News source , and then will likely be escorted out after.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to deliver remarks for his presidential campaign in Florida.

Donald Trump arraignment

Trump’s arraignment is said to be scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and expected to last 15 to 30 minutes, according to a source .

During that time, the charges he is facing from the grand jury’s indictment will be read to him and he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Judge Juan Merchan, who previously oversaw the case and trial of the Trump Organization and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg, is expected to read Trump's charges and ask him to enter his plea, according to FOX News .

During the arraignment, Trump is also expected to be booked mostly like anyone else facing charges – mug shot, fingerprinting and all.

Donald Trump "arrested"

Although Trump is facing charges and is expected to be in custody later on Tuesday, he was never "arrested" following the grand jury’s indictment last week.

Trump only faced arrest if he didn’t voluntarily turn himself into the court ahead of his arraignment.

Also, because of security reasons, his arrival is not expected to be made public, and he is not expected to enter or exit the building in handcuffs as his legal team made arrangements with the district attorney’s office.

The logistics and security of Trump’s surrender were worked on for several days, according to sources , and included collaboration from the U.S. Secret Service, New York Police Department, FBI, New York State court officers and the DA's office.

What is Trump charged with?

Former US President Donald Trump, center, arrives at Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The indictment remained sealed, and the specific charges are still not immediately known – but some details were released late last week via sources .

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, according to multiple sources.

Indictments in New York remain sealed until an arraignment, so a full list of charges is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Trump's indictment came after a grand jury probe investigated money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep the women from going public with claims that they had sex with him.

What’s next for Trump?

Trump is scheduled to leave Manhattan following his arraignment and head back to Florida, where he’s scheduled a 2024 presidential campaign rally later in the evening at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump’s legal team hasn’t commented on their next steps in the investigation, though it’s common for defense attorneys to ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss the case as premature.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing several other legal investigations from Atlanta to Washington that are pressing forward.

