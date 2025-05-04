Trump announces 2027 NFL Draft headed to Washington, DC

The Brief Washington secures 2027 NFL Draft, with an official announcement expected Monday, AP says. Commanders' new ownership lands the event after failed attempts under Dan Snyder. Pittsburgh set to host the draft in 2026 after record attendance in Detroit.



The 2027 NFL Draft will take place in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall, President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Trump joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday afternoon at the White House to announce the 2027 NFL draft.

The three-day event in D.C. will include a variety of community events, the Draft Concert Series and the NFL Draft Experience. Organizers expect the event to bring over one million people to the National Mall.

The decision secures another off-field win for the Washington Commanders, just a week after reaching a tentative deal with the D.C. government to build a stadium at the old RFK site. That agreement remains pending council approval.

Under former owner Dan Snyder, the team failed to land the draft. Now, it will take place under the new ownership group led by Josh Harris, who purchased the Commanders in 2023.

What they're saying:

"The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world," said Goodell. "We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride. With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser we're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest moments in sports—and we’re incredibly proud to help bring it to Washington, D.C.," said Josh Harris, Commanders Managing Partner. "It will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, millions of viewers around the world, and generate jobs, tax revenue, and meaningful economic impact across the city. The Draft is a powerful reminder of how sports bring people together – and we’re honored to play a role in that. Since we started this journey less than two years ago, we’ve seen an NFC Championship Game, an agreement to return to RFK, and now the NFL draft in Washington. Thank you to President Trump for your leadership, to Mayor Bowser for your partnership, and to Commissioner Roger Goodell for your support in bringing the Draft back to the nation’s capital. We look forward to welcoming the football world to Washington in 2027. Today is a great day for the DMV, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings."

FOX 5 DC spoke with NFL fans who are excited for the event.

"I love that the draft would be here. Brings in a ton of people, super exciting. I know a lot of my friends are into the draft, and watching it, and even betting on it. So yeah. Why not?" said D.C. Resident Chad Houston.

Pittsburgh hosts in 2026

Big picture view:

Green Bay, the NFL’s smallest market, hosted the draft last weekend outside historic Lambeau Field, drawing 600,000 fans over three days. Since leaving its longtime home at Radio City Music Hall in 2015, the draft has traveled to cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville. Pittsburgh is set to host the event in 2026 after record-breaking attendance in Detroit last year.

