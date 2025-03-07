Trump administration urges DC leaders to focus on safety and security

The Brief Trump administration urges DC officials to prioritize safety and security on roads and rails. Secretary Sean Duffy highlights fare evasion reduction and calls for more crime prevention on public transit. Concerns raised about road safety and management of Union Station, with suggestions for Homeland Security involvement.



The Trump administration is once again urging DC leaders to prioritize safety and security, this time focusing on roads and rails.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent letters to DC officials, stating that changes are necessary. Duffy mentioned the safety of federal workers returning to the office and the president's theme to "Make DC Beautiful" in a video posted on social media.

Trump administration urges safety improvements

What we know:

In a letter to Metro CEO Randy Clarke, Duffy highlighted fare evasion, which WMATA says is down 82%. He also emphasized the need to lower crime on buses and trains, citing a recent incident where a man had his jacket stolen. Metro Transit Police arrested the two suspects in connection with that incident. WMATA has been increasing enforcement and camera surveillance and is accelerating the process to get transit police recruits certified.

In a letter to Mayor Bowser, Secretary Duffy expressed concerns about road safety and specifically called out murals and other artwork which he said draw attention to their message rather than promote safety. This week, Mayor Bowser announced that the bold yellow "Black Lives Matter Plaza" mural near the White House will be changed.

Concerns raised over public transit and road safety

What's next:

In a separate letter to Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, Secretary Duffy said Amtrak needs to do more to prevent crime and improve its management of Union Station. About three weeks ago, a fatal shooting occurred in the Union Station parking garage during the busy evening commute. Duffy suggested bringing in Homeland Security resources as well. Union Station is owned by the federal government, and Amtrak leases its part of the property.

Amtrak and the DC Mayor's Office have not yet commented on the letters. Metro told FOX 5 that GM Randy Clarke is looking forward to working with their federal partners to improve safety.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trump administration urges DC leaders to focus on safety and security