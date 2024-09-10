Trump repeats false claims on late-term abortions during presidential debate

article

During Tuesday’s debate, former President Donald Trump repeated misinformation regarding abortion laws, leaning on his typical response that the issue should be left to the states.

Trump has often used this argument to avoid taking a definitive stance while shifting his position on abortion throughout his political career. However, he frequently claims that certain states allow abortions after birth, a statement that has been repeatedly debunked.

What Trump said about abortions later in pregnancy

Trump falsely claimed that some states permit abortions after birth, a claim he has repeated several times. In reality, infanticide is criminalized in every state, and no state has passed a law allowing such a practice.

The term "late-term abortions" is often misused to stigmatize abortions later in pregnancy, which are exceedingly rare and typically occur due to severe medical complications.

The rarity and reasons for abortions later in pregnancy

Abortions performed later in pregnancy, at or after 21 weeks, account for less than 1% of all abortions in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These procedures are usually performed because of fetal anomalies or serious health risks to the mother. In many cases, the pregnancies are wanted, and the decision to terminate is made under heartbreaking circumstances.

