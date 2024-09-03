Truck overturns, spills debris on I-95 near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - An overturned truck spilled debris onto the roadway Tuesday along a section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 near US-17.
Images show dump truck clearing debris from the lanes. All traffic has been diverted around the crash scene.
No injuries have been reported. It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn.
