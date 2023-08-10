A truck carrying pesticides was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday along Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-270 spur near Democracy Boulevard in the Rockville area.

Truck carrying pesticides involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-270 in Rockville

At least one of the five vehicles involved overturned and traffic was blocked along several lanes.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Drivers can expect delays throughout the morning.