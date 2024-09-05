Truck bed slams into highway sign on I-64 in Virginia

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A tractor-trailer caused serious damage when the raised bed of the truck slammed into a highway sign in Virginia Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the truck was heading westbound on I-64 around 9:30 a.m. when the raised bed of the vehicle struck an overhead traffic sign near the 200-mile marker.

The bed then separated from the cab of the truck and remained upright against the damaged sign.

Crews were able to remove the truck bed from against the sign by 11 a.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Richard D. Houston, Jr., 62, of Lorton, was not injured. He has been charged with reckless driving.