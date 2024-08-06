Tropical Storm Debby: How much rainfall can DC expect from weekend remnants?

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby is expected to move into the Washington, D.C. region Friday and will likely last through part of the weekend.

The slow-moving storm brought torrential downpours and flooding to parts of Georgia and South Carolina after slamming into Florida Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

After moving up the coast and reaching our area by Friday, the remnants of the storm will stay in the region until about midday Saturday. We expect to see heavy rain and wind, and potential flooding concerns.

Just how much rain could we get? Potentially several inches say FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda. A look at our Future Rainfall map shows as much as 4.7 inches of rain in Washington, D.C., 4.9 in Gaithersburg, and 4.5 in Culpeper. Baltimore could receive as up to 3.9 inches of rain and Annapolis could get 4 inches. Dulles could see 5.5 inches of rain over the course of Friday and Saturday.

Low-lying areas, like parts of Annapolis, Ellicott City, and Alexandria, are most susceptible to flash flooding during periods of heavy rain.

After the remnants of the storm leave the area, Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s.