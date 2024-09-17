Tropical moisture brings much-needed rain to DC region

Rain is expected across the Washington, D.C. Tuesday, with tropical moisture bringing much-needed precipitation. While the impact has lessened over the past 24 hours, the area should still prepare for a humid, breezy day with intermittent showers.

The morning started with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, and early showers have already dampened some areas. Grab the rain gear if you’re heading out - and be cautious of wet roads, especially south and west of D.C.

The chance of showers will increase in D.C. later this evening for the evening commute. Heavier rain and possible rumbles of thunder are expected overnight, continuing into Wednesday. The morning commute on Wednesday will likely be wet, with clouds and showers persisting throughout the day as the storm gradually tapers off.

Over the next 72 hours, the DMV region can expect rainfall totals ranging from one to two inches.

Tuesday’s high temperature will reach the upper 70s, ushering in a cooler stretch of weather due to the tropical moisture.

Showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but the likelihood decreases significantly after Wednesday.

Friday may bring some breaks of sunshine, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. The weekend will see drier conditions and more fall-like weather – just in time for the official start of fall on Sunday morning!