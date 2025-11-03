Triple stabbing in Montgomery County sends 3 to hospital, suspect unknown

article

The Brief Montgomery County Police responded to a reported stabbing late Sunday morning in the 10 block of Indian Hills Court. Three adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing.



Three adults were hospitalized after a stabbing Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

What we know:

Police said First District officers were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the 10 block of Indian Hills Court for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three adult victims, all of whom were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The scene is secure, and detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the incident.

What's next:

Montgomery County Police said additional details — including any suspect information — will be released as the investigation continues.