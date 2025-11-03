Triple stabbing in Montgomery County sends 3 to hospital, suspect unknown
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three adults were hospitalized after a stabbing Sunday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
What we know:
Police said First District officers were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the 10 block of Indian Hills Court for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found three adult victims, all of whom were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The scene is secure, and detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the incident.
What's next:
Montgomery County Police said additional details — including any suspect information — will be released as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Department of Police was used in this report.