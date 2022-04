A triple shooting in Northwest Friday evening left three men injured, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred n the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are notifying D.C. residents to lookout for a Black, male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black facemask.

Advertisement

Do not take action. Call 911 or text 50411