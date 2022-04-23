Police identify 19-year-old intruder shot and killed at Peruvian ambassador's DC home

A 19-year-old Maryland man has been identified as the intruder killed at the home of the Peruvian ambassador in Northwest D.C., police announced Saturday.

Metropolitan Police say Gordon Casey, of Germantown, Maryland was shot by Secret Service officers Wednesday morning after being found breaking windows with a metal pole at the Ambassador's house. Police did not offer up any information on a possible motive in the case.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after the residents called police for a man who had broken and smashed several windows in the back of the residence located in the 3000 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. Police say it is unclear if the man entered the home.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers shot the man after first trying to subdue him using tasers. The man died on the scene.

Police Chief Contee said several family members, including the Ambassador, were inside the home at the time of the break-in. None of the family members were injured during the incident.

The two officers involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. None of the family members were injured during the incident.

Police Chief Contee said it does not appear that the suspect was known to the family.

Police are still investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. They say anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.