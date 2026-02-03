Brendan Banfield convicted: What’s next for au pair Juliana Magalhães?

The Brief Banfield is convicted of killing his wife and another man. Au pair Juliana Magalhães, who testified against him, is set for sentencing Feb. 13. Banfield faces a possible life sentence at his May 8 hearing.



Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man who carried on an affair with his family’s Brazilian au pair, was convicted Monday of murdering his wife and another man prosecutors say he lured to the home in 2023.

What we know:

Jurors deliberated for nearly nine hours over two days before reaching their verdict.

"The details of this case attracted national attention - because it involved an affair, a fetish website and a premeditated plot," Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said after the verdict, according to the Associated Press. "But beyond the spectacle, we are here today because of the tragic deaths of two of our community members, Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan."

Juliana Magalhães, the au pair, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2024 and testified against Banfield. She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Feb. 13. Attorneys have said she could potentially walk free with a sentence of time served and return to Brazil.

Some critics have questioned what they view as a lenient deal, but prosecutors defended the agreement.

"It is obviously a reduction and it is certainly reflective of her cooperation, but in order to encourage her to tell the truth there had to be something," prosecutor Jenna Sands said.

Descano also rejected the idea that it was a "sweetheart deal," saying it was the necessary cost of securing Banfield’s conviction in a case where a life sentence is mandatory. "As the law is written right now, Banfield will not walk free for the rest of his natural life," he said.

What's next:

Banfield will be sentenced on May 8. A pre‑sentence report will be prepared, and family members will have the opportunity to deliver victim‑impact statements - statements Banfield will be required to hear.

Many have also asked about the Banfields’ daughter, who was 4-years-old at the time of the murders. A custody decision will still need to be made. Prosecutors said they hope she grows up surrounded by people who love her.