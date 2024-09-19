Trial set for Virginia husband indicted in double homicide of wife, another man

The trial for Brendan Banfield, a Virginia man accused of killing his wife and another man at the married couple's Fairfax County home, has been scheduled for February 3 of next year.

A grand jury indicted Banfield on the charge of aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. He was also charged with one count of felony firearm use.

FOX 5’s Lili Zheng said Banfield was not in court Thursday. She also said there is the possibility that the court date could be changed.

Banfield’s arrest and indictment comes nearly a year after Juliana Peres Magalhães, an au pair caring for the Banfields’ daughter, was charged with second-degree murder in Ryan’s killing.

The killings occurred on February 24, 2023, when police responded to a 911 call at the Banfield residence on Stable Brook Way in Herndon.

Officers found Christine Banfield with multiple stab wounds, and Joseph Ryan with gunshot wounds. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christine died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Initially, Brendan Banfield told dispatchers that Ryan had broken into their home, stabbed his wife, and that he had shot Ryan in self-defense.

Banfield is being held without bail at the Fairfax County jail.

Magalhães was also expected in court Thursday.