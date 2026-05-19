Trial of Bowie Police Sgt. Robert Warrington on attempted murder wraps up

The Brief The trial of Bowie Police Sgt. Robert Warrington, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, concluded Tuesday afternoon. Warrington is accused of firing at an unarmed man on a busy roadway in September 2024. The judge is expected to issue a verdict Wednesday morning.



The trial of Bowie Police Sgt. Robert Warrington, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, concluded Tuesday afternoon following a two-day bench trial in Prince George’s County.

Warrington is accused of firing at an unarmed man on a busy roadway in September 2024.

The case, which drew national attention and has been closely followed for nearly a year and a half, is now awaiting a verdict.

What they're saying:

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, which is backing Warrington, argues he should not have been criminally charged.

"Anyone that’s seen the video has questions about what occurred, but calling it a crime, let alone attempted second-degree murder, is a whole different matter," LELDF President Jason Johnson said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2024, when Warrington pulled over near Route 50 to assist a stopped vehicle. The victim, Nathaniel Richardson, previously told FOX 5 D.C. he was reaching for a hat that had blown away while being driven to the hospital for treatment of a hand injury.

Body camera footage shows Richardson walking back toward his vehicle and telling the officer they were headed to the hospital moments before a shot was fired.

Warrington can be heard saying, "He had a gun," followed by "I’m sorry," repeated multiple times as the occupants of the vehicle react in shock.

His defense maintains the shooting was unintentional and that he reasonably believed Richardson was armed, though investigators say Richardson was holding a cell phone and was unarmed.

Attorney Justin Holliman, representing another individual whose vehicle was struck by a stray bullet, said in court his client has suffered lasting trauma and has filed a civil lawsuit that is on hold pending the criminal case.

"His whole life flashed before his eyes and he realized he could have died that day," Holliman said.

What's next:

The judge is expected to issue a verdict Wednesday morning.