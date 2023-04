article

A tree fell on a man Thursday afternoon, killing him at a work site in Chantilly.

SkyFox flew over the scene along Pleasant Valley Road and captured video of the large tree in a wooded area next to what appears to be a chipper truck.

Fairfax County police said workers were in the area cutting down trees when one of them was crushed.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. Authorities said the man died at the scene.