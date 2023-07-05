Travelers return after long Fourth of July holiday

Fourth of July travelers are making their way home across the nation's roadways and through the airports after a long holiday weekend.

AAA projected 50.7 million American would travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend.

"We've never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel ahead of the holiday in a statement. "What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand."

The weekend travel was also expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car – with 43.2 million expected to hit the roadway and drive to their destinations.

The national average for a gallon of gas was listed at $3.52, according to AAA.

The best time for drivers to hit the road Wednesday is any time before 2 p.m. The worst time to travel on the roads Wednesday is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.