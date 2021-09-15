Traffic lights to I-270 entrance ramps activated in Frederick, Montgomery counties

Traffic signals on over 20 ramps to southbound Interstate 270 in Frederick and Montgomery counties have been activated as part of a transportation plan to save time and reduce congestion.

The signals have been turned on at 23 ramps as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s I-270 Innovative Congestion Management (ICM) project.

The metering system uses traffic signals and sensors to manage traffic flow entering the highway. Officials say the new traffic system could save drivers up to 30 minutes on their morning commute between Frederick and Interstate 495.

The signals will operate between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily during peak traffic hours.

When in full operation, beacons will flash signaling drivers to slow down and watch for queued vehicles. Then motorists should be ready to stop at the stop line just prior to the highway entrance. When the light turns green, drivers can merge onto the highway one vehicle at a time. When not in operation, beacons will be dark and the traffic signals will flash yellow allowing drivers to proceed without stopping. Drivers can find more information on the new driving patterns online.

In addition to these ramp systems, officials say they plan to install another 22 at ramps onto northbound I-270 in 2022.